Liam Payne's 'Building the Band' gets exciting update about release

'One Direction' star Liam Payne died on October 16, 2024

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s sudden death last year came out as a shock to the world.

The 31-year-old pop star passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling down the third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Argentina.

Many friends and family members were left to bits after hearing about his tragic passing.

His bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan also released a joint statement expressing grief over the sudden death of their brother.

Liam was working on some projects, which are scheduled to come out slowly and gradually.

For instance, the Teardrops singer worked on Netflix show named Building the Band as guest judge, which is set to release soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is going to be the first posthumous project after his death.

Earlier today, streaming giant’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria shared that the show will be coming out this summer.

In a statement, Bajaria said, “People will be obsessed with Building the Band coming this summer, hosted by AJ McLean.”

“Contestants will be judged and mentored by Nicole Scherzinger, with Kelly Rowland and the late Liam Payne”, the chief concluded.

Payne started working as a solo artist after the disbandment of popular boyband 1D in 2016.