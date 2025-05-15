Lala Kent tears up amid health scare

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shares health concerns

Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent has recently given major health update to her fans after revealing the eye issue she had been facing.

The TV personality had previously posted on Mother's Day about her 'eye situation' which made fans concerned for her.

Then the 34-year-old took to Instagram Stories Tuesday, May 13 to give shocking news to the netizens.

The Bravolebrity mentioned after referring to her previous video about the eye condition that she went to an eye doctor who diagnosed her to be suffering from inflamed pinguecula.

She added that a lot of social media users also seconded doctor's diagnosis while some also suggested it to be a case of allergies.

Luckily, Randall Emmett's ex went to a highly recommended doctor for second opinion as the eye drops prescribed by the previous doctor weren't working.

This time the diagnosis was different. It was found out that it is not a case of inflamed pinguecula, rather the doctor would need to biopsy it as it looks 'pre-cancer' to him.

Subsequently, a surgery is going to be done soon to 'remove it and see what it actually is'.

Kent also elaborated that she had noticed the 'discoloration on her sclera' two months ago and has been 'obsessing' over it.