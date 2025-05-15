Meghan Markle breaks tradition with bold choice for engagement ring

The Duchess of Sussex shows off her rings in her latest social media post

Meghan Markle is putting her own spin on traditions.

In a May 14 Instagram post for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, the Duchess of Sussex stirred up chatter with a simple photo featuring a bold jewellery choice, according to The Knot.

The snap, captioned “Simplici-tea,” shows Meghan scooping tea leaves into a sachet, subtly showing off her trio of meaningful rings from Prince Harry: her engagement ring, eternity band, and wedding ring.

But what caught fans’ attention was the order. Meghan wore her engagement ring first, followed by her eternity band, and then her Welsh gold wedding ring — flipping the traditional stack on its head.

“Traditionally, the wedding band is worn closest to the heart,” Ann Grimmet of Jared Jewelers told The Knot. “However… it’s really about personal preference.”

This isn’t the first time Meghan’s ring game has made headlines.

At the TIME100 Summit in April, she opted for the wedding band first.

Back at the 2022 Invictus Games, she stacked the engagement ring ahead of the wedding band — and added a hand chain for flair.

She also debuted a fresh stack at the 2024 ESPYs, placing her engagement ring between the other two.

Each ring tells a story: the engagement ring features diamonds from Botswana and Princess Diana’s collection, the wedding band is traditional Welsh gold, and the eternity ring was Harry’s gift for their first anniversary.