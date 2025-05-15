Dakota Johnson makes surprising confession about past love life

Dakota Johnson has recently made surprising confession about her past love life.

In a new interview with Elle magazine, the Fifty Shades star opened up that she had “never dated anyone,” despite her several relationships which also included her current romance with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Before Chris, Dakota also dated Welsh musician Matthew Hitt, actor Jordan Masterson and singer Noah Gersh.

The Hollywood star admitted about her dating experience while discussing her new movie, Materialists, which is directed by Celine Song.

Elaborating on why the Persuasion actress wanted to work on this project, she mentioned, “I wanted to do our movie because I really wanted to work with Celine.”

“I loved Past Lives. I loved meeting her even more. I loved the way she spoke about movies and people and feelings,” pointed out Madame Web actress.

Dakota further said, “I loved that Celine used to be a matchmaker in real life. I find the whole concept of the movie so interesting, because it's so foreign to me.

Interestingly, the Daddio actress clearly stated, “I've never dated anybody. I've had boyfriends, but I have never been on a dating app.”

“I just don't know that world. So, it was so interesting and intriguing,” continued the 35-year-old.

Dakota dished, “It's the most beautiful side of humanity, but it can also be the most ugly.”

“Loving someone is the most scary and beautiful thing you can do,” she added.