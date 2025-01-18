Holly Willoughby stalking case fuels debate on Andrew Tate and women's safety

Andrew Tate has previously described himself as a misogynist

The harrowing stalking incident involving Holly Willoughby last summer, which led to her stalker receiving a life sentence, has reignited concerns about women's safety, with This Morning star Ashley James speaking out on the issue.

Speaking to Express.co.uk on the red carpet, Ashley shared her deep concern for Holly's frightening experience.

"It’s heartbreaking to see anyone face such a terrifying ordeal. I think we need to do much more to protect women from these threats," she said.

Ashley also called out the influence of controversial figures like Andrew Tate, who she believes perpetuate harmful attitudes.

"He’s glamorizing toxic behaviors that endanger women and misguide young people," she stated. Tate, who has previously described himself as a misogynist, faces charges of sex trafficking, which he denies.

Having faced online trolling herself, Ashley admitted the challenges of living in the public eye.

"The more successful you are, the more you’re exposed to hate. It’s concerning to think about the long-term impact of this constant negativity," she added.

The conversation around Holly’s ordeal continues to shed light on the urgent need for action to address threats against women in all spheres of life.