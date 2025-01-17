Cameron Diaz makes shocking comeback to Hollywood after hiatus

Cameron Diaz made a huge comeback to Hollywood after decade long break.

Cameron Diaz made headlines as she was spotted promoting her new film, Back in Action.

The 52-year-old actress showcased her timeless style in a stunning outfit as she exited Global Studios in London after appearing on the Heart Breakfast Show, alongside Jamie Foxx on Friday.

She made her acting comeback after a decade-long hiatus in 2014, and announcing her official retirement from Hollywood in 2018.

However, her close friend Jamie Foxx convinced her to grace the industry with her presence once again and brought her back to the screen to with him in the new action comedy film, which they were promoting on the radio.

Diaz turned heads in a sleek black roll-neck top, which she matched with her trousers, and finished off the look by layering the outfit with a grey sophisticated and chic blazer.

She completed the stunning look with chunky gold accessories, including a watch, rings and hoop earrings, paired with soft, wavy blonde hair.

The Bad Teacher star was radiating with joy as she waved to her fans and admirers who were gathered outside as she left the radio station after the 57-year-old actor and her co-star.

Meanwhile, The Amazing Spider-Man actor looked dapper in a black and white jacket and joggers as he left the premises separately.