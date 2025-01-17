Lacy Turner welcomes third daughter with husband Matt Kay

Lacy Turner, who gained fame for her role in EastEnders, has given birth to third child, with her husband Matt Kay.

Taking to social media, the star shared the news with her fans, posting carousal of snaps featuring newborn baby girl.

In the snaps, Lacey can be seen holding her baby girl close, smiling with joy along with her husband Matt and their older children, Dusty and Trilby.

The couple have now expanded their family, and Lacey's fans have flooded her posts with congratulations and well-wishes.

Lacey announced her pregnancy in 2024 and since then she has been open about the excitement of welcoming her third child.

She has previously spoken about the joy and challenges of motherhood, and fans have been eagerly following her journey.

The actress has also shared her gratitude for the support from her family and friends during this special time.

The new addition in the Lacy Turner and Matt Kay's family is already receiving immense love, and Lacey’s followers are thrilled to see the next chapter unfold in the actress’s family life.