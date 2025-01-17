Khloé Kardashian, Scott Disick set the record straight on dating controversy

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick have finally broken their silence, putting to rest any speculation about a romantic relationship between them.

The reality stars have been a subject of dating speculations after getting witnessed spending time.

However, Khloé and Scott swiftly shut down the theories, insisting that their bond remains strictly platonic.

The 40-year-old and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star addressed the rumors, emphasizing that there is no truth to the claims. "Scott and I are great friends, and that's all it is," in a joint statement.

They also urged fans to stop spreading false narratives. Scott went on dubbing the gossip “Ridiculous” and clarified that their relationship is nothing more than a deep friendship."

The pair are prominent figures in the Kardashian-Jenner family, have been close for years.

Scott, who shares three children with Khloé's sister Kourtney Kardashian, has long been a part of the family's inner circle.

Despite their tight bond, the mother of two, True Thompson and Tatum Thompson maintained that she isn't romantically involved in Scott.

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick response comes after a social media got flooded with fan theories and tabloid speculation about the nature of their relationship.