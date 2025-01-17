Benji Madden celebrates Cameron Diaz's movie return on 10th wedding anniversary

Benji Madden showers his love over 'my queen' Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz’s husband Benji Madden continues to be her biggest cheerleader as she celebrated huge milestones — both in her professional and personal life.

As the couple marked their 10th wedding anniversary on January 17, the Good Charlotte guitarist used the opportunity to celebrate his wife’s grand comeback to film after a decade-long hiatus.

Sharing a stunning photo of Diaz, 52, to his Instagram, the 45-year-old musician wrote, “This is my QUEEN... I celebrate this BAD ASS WOMAN. Wife, Mommy, friend, partner, Boss, and lover."

He lovingly added, “Every year only gets more fulfilling."

Madden continued to express how thankful he is for his partnership with the Charlie’s Angels alum, writing, "Never perfect — always real, always reliable," he said. "Every day getting to have my best friend with me ride or die … what a beautiful life — I am GRATEFUL!!!

The doting husband and father-of-two also gave a shout-out to Diaz’s new movie Back in Action, her first project since 2014.

"ANOTHER MiLESTONE happening TOMORROW!!! We are SO happy to see you … BACK IN ACTION!! ... Congrats baby!!" he raved.

Diaz stars alongside Jamie Foxx in the Netflix action-comedy about former CIA agents pulled back into danger.

In a previous interview with E News, Diaz credited Madden for inspiring her return to acting, saying, “He’s just the best. He was like, ‘It’s time for us to support you and let Mommy ascend and do her thing.’”

For Diaz, stepping away from Hollywood allowed her to focus on her family of four, a decision she cherishes. “It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life,” she shared.

Now, with her husband’s support, as well as that of their two young children, Diaz is back and thriving.