Prince Archie receives new title as Palace makes big announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's five-year-old child Prince Archie, who started his formal education in the US school system in August, has received a new adorable title amid his parents' efforts to ease sufferings of Los Angeles Wildfires victims.

The local paper in Montecito, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live with their two kids Archie and Lilibet, has given a glimpse of Prince Archie's life at school in the local area.

Meghan and Harry have never revealed which school Archie is attending, although reports have suggested they were considering two of the "premiere private schools" in Santa Barbara County.

Columnist Richard Mineards wrote in the Montecito Journal: "Harry and Meghan have rarely exposed their children, Archie and Lilibet, to the limelight, although a friend whose son is in the same school class as Archie tells me he is a 'delightful little boy'."

Archie attended pre-school in Montecito and, according to a report in the Australian magazine Woman's Day, he "proved popular with his classmates".

The new title of the little prince emerges after the royal family's social media accounts made a delightful announcement about Princess Anne's latest move.

The Princess Royal has opened a new ‘virtual reality’ immersive technology suite at the Fire Service College, celebrating its 50th anniversary.