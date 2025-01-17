Mac Miller's album 'Balloonerism' finally released 7 years after tragic death

'Balloonerism' features collaborations with SZA, Thundercat, and more

Mac Miller’s long-awaited posthumous album, Balloonerism, is finally here.

Released on January 17 — just ahead of what would have been the rapper’s 33rd birthday — the 14-track album offers fans a chance to experience the late artist’s creative brilliance nearly a decade after his death.

Miller tragically passed away in 2018 at age 26 from an accidental overdose.

The 14-track album highlights Miller’s experimental range, blending neo-soul and jazz influences. Collaborations with Thundercat, SZA, and Ashley All Day add to its allure.

Originally conceived in 2014 during Miller’s prolific Faces era, the project was shelved in favour of other releases, leaving fans to rely on leaked versions circulating online.

In a statement shared on Miller’s Instagram back in November, his family explained the decision to release the album: “Many of Malcolm’s fans are aware of Balloonerism… a project that was of great importance to Malcolm... We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist.”

To complement the release, an animated film of the same name directed by Samuel Jerome Mason debuted in theaters worldwide on January 16, offering a surreal exploration of adulthood inspired by Miller’s music.

Per the synopsis, the film “follows a group of school friends who are transfigured by the music of a chord organ and launched into a shadow world…”

Fans can celebrate Miller’s legacy with a special deluxe physical release, including a two-LP vinyl pressing and a collectible 32-page booklet.