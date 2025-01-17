Kate Middleton's secret to look perfect in pictures finally revealed

Princess Kate, an important member of the royal family, not only performs her duties well but the future Queen is loved for her stunning public appearances.

In conversation with Fabulous magazine, royal style expert Miranda Holder unveiled Princess Catherine's tricks to look flawless in her photos.

She said that Kate Middleton has been "trained to always keep her chin parallel to the ground."

She doesn’t tilt it down, she doesn’t tilt it up, and that ensures a flattering photograph every single time," Miranda added.

Olivia West, a professional photographer also echoes the same thoughts about Kate's chin trick.

“Kate always does the ‘out and down’ with the chin which makes your face look much better," the expert shared.

Moreover, Olivia pointed out that the Princess of Wales often holds her arms in front of her waist while standing to flaunt her slim figure.

The Princess only "moves" her arm from the elbow to wave towards the crowd. To look elegant, Catherine "keeps her shoulders down where a lot of people raise them when smiling."