Jamie Foxx reflects on his near death experience

Cameron Diaz theories on aliens and humanity's evolution stuns Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx has made shocking revelation about his biggest health scare following a terrible brain stroke.

The 57-year-old opened up about spending 20 days in coma after suffering intense internal bleeding.

The star shared that when he first woke up from the coma, he thought he was being "pranked" due to the perplexing nature of his illness.

He further explained that he was in disbelief and incapable to understand the seriousness of what had happened to him.

For the unknown, Foxx experienced a medical emergency that left him hospitalized. Initially, details about his condition were kept private, sparking speculation and concern among fans and the media.

Since then, Fox has been vocal about his recovery journey, stating gratitude for the support he received from loved ones and medical professionals.

He also went on emphasizing the importance of selfcare and enjoying life to its fullest.

He also thanked fans and followers for their prayers and well-wishes throughout the ordeal, adding that he feels fortunate to be alive and on the path to recovery.

However, Jamie Foxx's experience has not only deepened his perspective on life but has also inspired many who have followed his journey closely.

In another update, Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz's interview for Netflix's showcased Diaz's theories on aliens and humanity's evolution, leaving Foxx stunned.