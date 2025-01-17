Princess Anne set to leave UK after major regret about Zara Tindall

Princess Anne, who's said to be concerned about her daughter Zara Tindall's royal future, is all set to leave Britain for South Africa next week.

The 74-year-old Princess Royal is set to undertake her first foreign visit of 2025, with a two-day trip scheduled for January 21-22. She will say goodbye to Britain immediately following the Duchess of Edinburgh's 60th birthday celebrations on January 20.

The announcement comes amid reports that the younger sister of King Charles, who previously declined royal titles for Zara Tindall, now wishes for her daughter to receive a royal title from the 76-year-old monarch before it's too late.

Anne has reportedly approached the King in hopes of making Zara a princess, a media outlet citing royal insiders has claimed.

Anne will travel to SA after attending Duchess Sophie's 60th milestone birthday, which is also expected to be marked by the royal family's social media accounts with new photographs and messages.

During her South African visit, the royal will serve in her capacity as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, a role she inherited from the Duke of Kent upon his retirement in 2023.

She will unveil the Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial, commemorating more than 1,700 predominantly Black South Africans who died in World War One.

The memorial honours those who served in the country's military labour units across Africa and perished between August 3, 1914 and August 14, 1921, having no known grave.

This significant ceremony marks a key moment in recognising the contributions of South African servicemen during World War One.

The unveiling will be one of Princess Anne's first duties as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, following her inheritance of the role from the Duke of Kent.