Kat Dennings exposes harsh realities of Hollywood

Kat Dennings recalls dark side of Hollywood

2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings has recently exposed the harsh realities of Hollywood.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Kat, who spent over 20 years in the industry, reflected on her early career and how she learned to dismiss negative criticisms at a young age.

The Shifting Gears actress recalled the environment when she started acting and would give “auditions” to the casting directors.

“It was very harsh,” admitted Kat at the time.

The WandaVision actress opened up that she would receive a lot of “extremely negative feedback” from casting directors who were “very cruel” in the past.

Kat told the outlet that she could not believe that these casting directors would not hold back with their negative remarks for a “little kid”.

Recounting her experience, the Thor star said she was 12 when she went for an audition and later her manager gave her feedback, he heard from one of the casting directors in the industry.

“They thought you weren’t pretty enough and you are fat,” she shared.

However, Kat never took the negative feedback to her heart and believed that their judgments were wrong.

Meanwhile, the actress noted that there had been a shift in the industry and now the environment is “much softer, kinder and understanding”.

“There's body positivity, there's inclusivity, there's representation, and there was none of that before. It was gross,” she concluded.