Hugh Jackman mourns death of filmmaker David Lynch

Hugh Jackman on David Lynch's death

Hugh Jackman lost an “inspiration” when he lost David Lynch.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor, 56, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media to honor the late David Lynch, who passed away at the age of 78.

"The loss of David Lynch is massive," Jackman wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

"An incredible artist, filmmaker, philanthropist and spirit. His work at The David Lynch Foundation has been an inspiration to my life. I will continue to help carry the torch as best I can."

Jackman concluded his message by sending his sympathies: "My deepest condolences and love to his family and friends."

Lynch founded the David Lynch Foundation in 2005 to support the practice of meditation in schools. He was a vocal advocate for transcendental meditation, which he began practicing in 1973.

According to the foundation’s website, Lynch once said of the practice, "...I had no idea how powerful and profound this technique could be until I saw firsthand how it was being practiced by veterans who suffer the living hell of post-traumatic stress and women and girls who are survivors of terrible violence."

Jackman, an advocate for meditation, has long been a supporter of the foundation and its mission.