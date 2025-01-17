Liam Payne's friend Roger Nores sues late singer’s father Geoff

Liam Payne's father Geoff faces legal trouble

Liam Payne's father Geoff is in trouble.

Geoff Payne, is facing a defamation lawsuit from Roger Nores, a friend of the late musician.

Filed in Florida on January 15, the lawsuit claims Geoff made false sworn statements that caused significant harm to Nores, resulting in damages exceeding $10 million.

The complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, alleges Geoff’s statements misrepresented Nores’s relationship with Liam and included “material omissions” and information not based on personal knowledge.

The 263-page complaint further asserts that Geoff’s declarations to Argentine officials, which were accessed in Florida, led to Nores suffering extensive reputational damage in the region.

“Geoff needs to backtrack on his [sworn] statement as he very well knows I wasn’t Liam’s nurse or caretaker,” Nores told Rolling Stone. He emphasized that Liam was a “dear friend” and not someone he was legally obligated to care for.

Nores states that proceeds from the lawsuit will benefit Liam’s son, Bear, and denied claims that he was a part of any care group for Liam. The lawsuit stems from statements made by Geoff in October 2024, which Nores contends are false, asserting that he never agreed to be Liam’s caretaker.

Geoff Payne and Liam’s estate deny the defamation allegations, stating they support Geoff and believe Nores's actions are an attempt to interfere with an ongoing police investigation.