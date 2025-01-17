Kenny Law, docuseries 'Moonshiners' star dies at 68

Moonshiners star Kenny Law dies at 68

Discovery’s docuseries, Moonshiners star Kenny Law has died at the age of 68.

Law, mostly known for his role on Discovery Channel's show, has passed away, TMZ reports.

The third-generation distiller from Virginia died on Tuesday in a local hospital after battling several health complications over the years, according to his cousin Henry Law.

Henry shared that Kenny had been struggling with heart issues for some time, including a heart attack in 2024, and faced ongoing challenges with diabetes.

A combination of these health problems, along with a recent blood infection, led to his hospitalization over the past month and ultimately his passing.

"Kenny's body just wore out after fighting both the infection and his underlying conditions," Henry said. Kenny's family was by his side at the time of his death.

A viewing for Kenny is scheduled for this Friday, with a gravesite funeral set to follow the next day.

Fans of Moonshiners will remember Kenny's consistent presence since the show premiered in 2011. The series, which has aired for 14 seasons, showcases the tradition of illegal alcohol distilling in the Appalachian region, a practice Kenny and his cousin Henry continued at Law's Choice Distillery in Franklin County, Virginia.

The distillery carried on the moonshining legacy of their relative Amos Law.

Moonshiners co-star Amanda Bryant paid tribute to Kenny, calling him "a true moonshine legend."

She added, "It was an honor to know you and call you my friend. Rest Easy Big Guy. Prayers for the whole Law family in this time. They are all very good friends of mine, and my heart breaks for each of them."