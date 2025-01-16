Chris Evans discusses one of the 'most important' days of his life

Marvel actor shares the 'best decision' he has ever made

Chris Evans, widely known as the Marvel’s 'Captain America', unveiled one of his most important days in life.

While talking about the same, The Avengers star opened how a normal working day turned into the most significant days of his life within the blink of an eye.

He recalled visiting a dog shelter while he was shooting for his 2017 film Gifted. As he was taking a look onto the dogs living there, he found one of the creatures which, Chris immediately thought didn’t belong there.

The 43-year-old stated: “I foolishly walked into the kennel on set thinking, ‘Are these actor dogs or are these real up-for-adoption dogs?"

He added: “Sure enough, they were shelter dogs. I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dog. He didn’t belong there.”

In conversation to PEOPLE in 2017, the Fantastic Four actor admitted: “I had no plans to adopt a dog that day, but the second I saw him, I knew he was coming home with me.”

Bringing that dog home was to him one of his most memorable and valuable days of his life.

He even says that adopting Dodger was one of the best decisions he has ever made.