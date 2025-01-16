Buckingham Palace shares exciting news after Meghan Markle's LA stunt

King Charles III's office has shared a big news about the key royal figure amid Meghan Markle's latest Los Angeles move.

The royal family's social media accounts shared latest pictures of the Duchess of Edinburgh on Thursday in a special tribute to the steadfast royal.

The pictures were captioned: "The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Community Shop, the UK’s first social supermarket, at their Lambeth store in South London."

The statement continued: "The social enterprise sells surplus products donated by food industry partners at a deeply discounted price, preventing needless food waste and providing a sustainable support model for thousands of families each year.

"The site is also home to a Community Hub, which delivers holistic support programmes to empower individuals, and a Community Kitchen, offering home-cooked meals for the community with kids eating free every day."

The post attracted massive reactions from fans, with one writing in the comments section: "I have a lot of respect for Sophie. She is so graceful."

Another wrote: "Aw how we all adore HRH the Duchess of Edinburgh."

The Duchess Sophie's outing comes day after Princess Kate's surprising visit to the hospital where she was treated following her cancer diagnosis.

The Palace also shares details of King Charles visit to The Gate in Clackmannanshire.

During his time at the centre, The King met volunteers and staff, before meeting representatives of local charities and voluntary organisations who have been presented with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service or a King’s Award for Voluntary Service, including Forth Valley Welcome, Homestart Clackmannanshire and Breathe Easy.