Tommy Lee shames musicians for ignoring LA wildfire devastation

As wildfires rage through Los Angeles and destroyed the whole city, rock legend Tommy Lee is not holding back from calling out people amid this devasting situation.

The Mötley Crüe drummer slammed musicians and artists who continue to promote their work instead of addressing the crisis.

Tommy urged them to "pause and look around" to see who needs help, as thousands have been forced to flee their homes while many have lost everything.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote: "Makes me f****** sick to see most people just [carrying] on posting on lame ass social media!"

"Guys right now nobody gives a flying f*** when your record drops or the next concert is when so many people are in the middle of one of the biggest disasters of all time!"

He went on expressing, "I get that some comic relief is always need but Jesus Christ leave it all alone and maybe just stop and see who needs help if you can.(sic)"

Tommy’s band, Mötley Crüe had already stepped up to help those who have been impacted by the life-threating condition.

While sharing the post on their Facebook page, they expressed: "To everyone affected by the devastating and unprecedented fires in our hometown of Los Angeles, our thoughts are with you during this very difficult time."

"May you and your loved ones stay safe as we stand together to overcome."