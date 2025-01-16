Tom Cruise, Ben Stiller 's 'Tropic Thunder' spin off in works?

'Tropic Thunder' is a satirical comedy that also stars Robert Downey Jr.

Ben Stiller has addressed whether there are any chances for a spin-off of his popular film Tropic Thunder alongside Tom Cruise.

The 2008 satirical comedy movie starring Ben, Tom, Robert Downey Jr, Jack Black, Nick Nolte and others.

The film bagged Academy Award nomination in the category of 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role.'

While stating the probability of a spin-off, the Zoolander actor opened that he has had discussion with the Mission: Impossible actor about the film.

“There have been some interchanges about it over the years, yeah”, he added.

According to the 59-year-old actor there is nothing in works so far.

In conversation with Extra, Stiller stated: “Look, Tom Cruise — one of my favorite human beings, one of our great movie stars of all time — it would be fun, but there is nothing in the works. But we have discussed it in the past.”

Back in 2022, a report was released by Deadline suggesting that the action star was considering making a spin off for Tropic Thunder with his Top Gun: Maverick creator Christopher McQuarrie. But there is no update since then.

The plot of the film evolved around a film’s crew in Southeast Asia shooting a movie. One of the actors from the sets get kidnapped by a local thug.