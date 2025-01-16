Duchess of Edinburgh to celebrate 60th birthday with daughter Lady Louise

The Duchess of Edinburgh is preparing to celebrate a significant milestone next week as she turns 60 on January 20.



To make the occasion even more special, her eldest daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, is expected to be by her side for the celebration.

Lady Louise, 21, is currently studying English Literature at the University of St Andrews, famously known as the place where Prince William and Princess Kate first met.

Fortunately, with the university's Candlemas Semester starting on January 27, Louise has the perfect opportunity to spend her mother’s milestone birthday with the family rather than being away in Scotland.

It’s believed Sophie will mark her birthday in a private celebration at Bagshot Park, the Surrey home she shares with her husband, Prince Edward, also 60.

Their son, James, Earl of Wessex, is expected to remain at his boarding school in Oxfordshire.

While Sophie and Edward maintain their roles as senior working royals, they’ve chosen to give their children a more private upbringing. Both Louise and James do not hold HRH titles, allowing them to lead lives largely out of the public eye.

The upcoming milestone promises to be a joyful family occasion for the Duchess, who has been married to Edward since 1999 and remains a valued member of the royal family.