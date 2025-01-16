Kate Middleton’s heartfelt response about her kids during Royal visit

Kate Middleton made an unannounced visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital this week, where she shared an emotional connection with patients and staff.

The visit wasn’t just royal duty—it was deeply personal.

Kate, now in remission after her own cancer treatment, opened up about the “tough” journey and took a moment to thank the staff who supported her.

During a heartfelt conversation on the ward, one patient praised the Princess for balancing her treatment with raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis.

"I think you’ve managed the children amazingly well," the patient remarked.

Kate, visibly touched, responded warmly: " Oh, that’s kind." She reflected on the far-reaching impact of cancer treatments, adding, "The treatments are really so different and so varied; it impacts families differently."

Kate’s visit also marked the announcement of her new role as joint royal patron of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, a title she now shares with Prince William.

Body language expert Judi James has shed light on the Princess of Wales’ poignant visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, highlighting the deeply personal nature of the occasion.

"Kate’s body language shows this was much more than a royal engagement—it was a heartfelt moment of gratitude and connection," Judi explained to The Mirror.

"Her constantly and emphatically raised eyebrows signal a genuine desire to share and communicate."