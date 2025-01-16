Why Taylor Swift keeps romance with Travis Kelce low-key after Eras Tour?

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have been making headlines from past few weeks, leaving fans scratching their heads and wondering as why they both keeps the romance under wraps.

After wrapping up her highly successful Eras Tour on December 8, Taylor has managed to keep her romance with Travis out of the public eye, while the lovers have been captured sharing cosy and intimate moments at various events.

The Lover hitmaker's choice to keep things private has sparked immense curiosity among people, with many fans noticing how little she reveals about personal life.

By staying out of the center of attention, it seems like that she is trying to avoid the spotlight.

However, some of Taylor's fans said that her desire to want things quiet is also a way to protect her privacy, away from the drama and tension, especially being a high-profile celebrity.

The Anit-Hero singer is no stranger to the highs and lows which comes with fame-game and the pressure of constant scrutiny, but she defiantly knows how to deal with the controversaries.

Moreover, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, and many other celebs have also started to keep things low-key, sharing just fewer intimate moments on their social media.

Whereas, Zendaya's Golden Globes appearance left fans questioning when she showed up without her beau Tom Holland, but with a diamond on her finger.