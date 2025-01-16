Joe Alwyn embraces new chapter after Taylor Swift split

Taylor Swift ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn has shocked fans with his highly anticipated move, captivating fans with his charismatic personality.

As per the reports, Joe has made much awaited appearance on an American late-night talk show, enthralling the audiences candid conversation.

While appearing on The Tonight Show, he promoted his latest project The Brutalist, but his presence became a hot topic on social media.

Fans were quick to pour in their reactions praising the star and expressed admiration for his capability to handle the spotlight with grace, despite the intense media attention surrounding his personal life.

"So happy to see Joe in his debut night-time talk show ! I love his understated sense of humour that runs through his answers. The Brutalist needs to be seen on the big screen!" one admirer went on writing.

Another penned down, "He's so lovely. Intelligent, mature, quiet, well-spoken, kind, has humility, and good-looking. Seems like a lovely person. He's a great actor - phenomenal in The Brutalist!! I love that he is getting rave reviews!"

The appearance marks a new chapter for Alwyn, showing his versatility as he steps further into the limelight. His engaging late-night debut has certainly made an impression, leaving fans eager for more.

For the unknown, Joe Alwyn who has kept a relatively low profile since his split from Taylor Swift earlier this year.

On the work front, the actor gained fame after his role in The Favourite and Harriet and is recipient of several accolades.