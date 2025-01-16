Prince William’s wildcat helicopter plans hit by wild weather

Prince William, the new Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, was geared up to make a grand entrance at Wattisham Flying Centre in Suffolk, arriving James Bond-style in a Wildcat helicopter.

But alas, Mother Nature had other plans. Just hours before takeoff, Kensington Palace pulled the plug, citing weather conditions that would have seriously clipped the wings of the day’s itinerary.

In a statement, the Palace revealed that the Prince of Wales "sends his sincere apologies to those he was due to meet and hopes to reschedule his visit at the earliest convenience."

A no-fly order grounded not only the helicopter but also his much-anticipated first solo engagement in the role.

Prince William had planned to meet soldiers, oversee their fitness training, and likely share a joke or two with the troops. But without his high-flying chariot, the day’s plans were stuck in limbo.

The jury’s still out, but summer’s sunny skies could be the perfect backdrop for a rain-checked royal rendezvous.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson has given a glimpse into the evolving roles of the Prince and Princess of Wales, highlighting their growing prominence on the world stage.

"Last year saw William step into a solo global-statesman role," Jobson observed.

"But going forward, Catherine will spend more time by his side. While their children’s education remains a top priority, there will be moments when duty to the nation comes first."