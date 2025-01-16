Jessica Alba takes bold action after Cash Warren split: Report

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are committed to co-parenting despite their split

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s marriage is nearing its official end after nearly two decades together.

Alba, 43, has reportedly retained a divorce attorney, signaling a step toward finalising their separation, per a new report by People magazine. The news follows weeks of speculation after both were spotted without wedding rings.

TMZ was the first to report the news of their split on January 9.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008 after meeting on the Fantastic Four set in 2004, share three children: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

Despite the split, a source told People that the two remain amicable and focused on their family. “They are still friends and all about the kids. If they're filing for divorce, it’s not because of some hateful drama. Jess has mentioned over the years though that it’s hard to keep the spark,” the source said.

Hints of their relationship struggles emerged over the past year. On New Year’s Eve, Alba shared a reflective post about “connection, growth… rebirth,” notably omitting any mention or photos of Warren.

In contrast, Alba celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in May 2024 with heartfelt words: “Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other.”