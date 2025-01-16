Jamie Foxx shares sweet on-screen moment with daughter Anelise

Jamie Foxx credited daughter Anelise for saving his life, calling her his 'spiritual defibrillator'

Jamie Foxx made a red carpet appearance after recovering from coma, with his daughter Anelise as his plus one.

The 57-year-old actor posed with the 16-year-old on the red carpet before attending the premiere of his film Back In Action at the Zoo Palast theatre in Berlin, Germany.

The comedian and his daughter shared a sweet hug which was captured by the cameras, as they went in.

Foxx’s upcoming movie is set to release on January 17th and it stars Cameron Diaz with him.

The Annie actor was seen wearing a black blazer with striped trim, paired with black trousers, white button-up shirt and a black bow tie.

The Oscar-winning artist completed his look with designer shades and a black and white patterned pocked square.

Meanwhile Anelise, whom Foxx shares with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis, sported a gray plaid suit for the outing.

The teen paired it with a blue and white button-up shirt, a brown satin bow tie and brown leather loafers.

To accessorise her outfit, Anelise wore a fringed suede satchel across her body and retro-inspired round sunglasses over her eyes.

Following the outing, the actor took to Instagram and shared pictures and clips on his Stories.

This comes after Foxx suffered from serious illness, a stroke caused by a bleed on the brain in April 2023, which caused him memory loss and coma for 20 days.

In an hour long documentary about his recovery, Foxx credited his daughter Anelise, calling her his “spiritual defibrillator” for saving his life.