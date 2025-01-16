Kate Middleton shares light-hearted joke as Meghan Markle makes secret donation

Kate Middleton has left fans in stitches with a joke amid Meghan Markle's visit to LA fires survivours.

The Princess of Wales was all smiles and in good spirits as she visited the London hospital where she had been treated following her diagnosis last year.

The mother-of-three, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on January 9, shared laughs with staff and patients whilst expressing gratitude for the "exceptional care" she received during her treatment journey.

"It is a relief to now be in remission," the Princess stated in a social media message following the visit.

During her visit, the Princess delighted staff with her light-hearted humour as crowds gathered to greet her near the exit.

"Hi, fabulous - is this what happens normally?" she joked with the cheering hospital workers.

Celebrating the jubilant atmosphere, she quipped: "I'll let you carry on your party!"

Prince George's mother also remarked on entering the clinic: "Coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it's quite nice."

Kate's comments sparked laughter from the gathered crowd, with many capturing the moment on their phones.

It comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan's Montecito Mansion on evacuation alert and the Sussexes, through their Archewell Foundation, contributed to the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery Fund, which is helping teenage girls in the area get back on their feet after the disaster.

Meghan and Harry's charity's statement read: "We’re gathering essential items like clothes, beauty products, and hair care—everyday necessities that help these teens feel like themselves again."