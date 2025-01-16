Brad Pitt having hard time getting over his divorce with Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt finally reach divorce settlement after eight years

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who had been fighting a legal battle for the past eight years, finally reached an agreement on December 30, 2024.

The two tied the knot after falling in love with each other while working on the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2003. At the time, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston.

The duo officially announced their marriage in 2014 and two years later, Jolie filed for a divorce.

Now that their legal battle just winded up and the former co-stars have officially reached a divorce settlement, they both are now embracing their own separate journeys.

The Bullet Train actor is not at all disturbed due to the divorce rather he addressed to his fans that he feels 'relieved.'

As per the sources, Brad told fans: “There’s a big sense of relief that its over. A weight has been lifted.”

“Brad wants to get his life [back] on track and put this behind him.”

The 61-year-old now has a chance to strengthen his relationship with girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

Sources claimed: “Ines helped Brad move forward. She’s been his rock and brings him a sense of calm.”

“She wants Brad to find peace, forgiveness, and move on”, revealed an insider.

Brad and Angelina share three biological kids. Meanwhile, the two also adopted three children.