Hugh Grant’s new profound passion creates trouble for family

'The Gentleman' actor opens that his kids beg him not to practice this new passion

Notting Hill actor recently discovered a hidden enthusiasm in him, which has caused problems for his family.

Not once, but he has got them into trouble two times.

While talking to co-star Renee Zellweger for a magazine interview, Hugh admitted that he started cooking for the first time as a joke and now he can’t just stop as it has become an obsession for him.

In an chat for British Vogue magazine, h said: "I can’t stop barbecuing. Can’t stop buying barbecue equipment. And now that it’s winter, I’ve moved indoors and I can’t stop buying Le Creuset."

However, his passion not always resulted into something good as the 64-year-old confessed poisoning his loved ones twice.

"I’ve poisoned my family twice, given them worms”, added Grant.

He continued: "Undercooked chicken. Twice. It was dark, you see. It was on the barbecue and I stuck my Heston Blumenthal prod into it.”

The Four Weddings & A Funeral actor has revealed that his children fear his cooking skills and often beg him not to cook.

"I couldn’t quite read it. So I served it out – worms all round. And the children now beg me not to cook”, said the Wonka star.

When Renee asked him how he didn’t realize that there were worms in the food, Grant quickly changed the conversation.