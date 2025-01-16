Saif Ali Khan suffers ‘major injury’ in attack, reveals doctor

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times during the attack

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan sustained a "major injury" after he was stabbed six times at his Mumbai home.

The 54-year-old Indian actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after an intruder attacked him on Wednesday night, where he received prompt medical attention.

Following the procedure Dr Nitin Dange from the medical facility explained in detail the injuries Saif had suffered.

"He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine," the doctor told the Indian press.

"A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid," he explained, adding, "Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team."

The medical practitioner confirmed that the Race star is out of danger, completely stable, and recovering well.

According to the official statement issued by Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s teams, it was a burglary case.

When one of the nannies living in the home shouted after spotting the intruder in the house, Saif confronted the assailant unarmed, sustaining six stabs. Among them, two were deep.

The Mumbai police confirmed that Kareena, 44, and their kids Taimoor and Jeh were present in the house during the incident and further assured that everyone is safe except Saif.