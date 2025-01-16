Princess Lilibet gets precious heirloom as King Charles leaves behind letter

Princess Lilibet is set to receive an expensive heirloom piece which her late grandmother, Princess Diana, would have loved, were she still alive.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, Prince Archie, five and Princess Lilibet, three, received their royal titles after King Charles ascended to the throne, despite their parents having stepped down from their senior positions in the firm.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have strained ties with the royal family, the monarch, who is known to be a doting grandfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, is reportedly keen on meeting his US-based grandchildren.

Lilibet’s mom, Meghan, is known to be well-kept together and is often spotted with an array of accessories, whether it is a red carpet moment or a casual outing.

In previous interview, the Duchess revealed that she had kept a precious item for her daughter, before she had even met her now-husband Prince Harry.

“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch,” Meghan told HELLO! at the time. “When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.”

She revealed that she had the time piece, which reportedly retails for around $9000, had “'To M.M. From M.M.” engraved on the back and planned to give it to her daughter “one day”.

“That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

Once Meghan was married to Harry, she received Diana’s gold Cartier tank watch. It is possible that Lilibet will also be given both the watches, one of her mother’s and the other from her late grandmother.

Princess Lilibet’s heirloom details come as King Charles penned a personal letter to mark the 35th anniversary of his King’s Foundation. The letter is kept in a time capsule, which will be opened in 2125.

The royal family shared the update on Charles’ gesture for the future royals on Wednesday.