Renée Zellweger shares two cents on ‘Bridget Jones’ fitness

Renée Zellweger is quite fit compared to her iconic character Bridget Jones, who is not considered fit to some people.

In a joint interview with British Vogue, Zellweger, who will appear in new Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, responded to a question about her reel character not being fit like her in real life.

The Judy actress said that she never thought “Bridget is not fit”.

“She’s just different from me,” remarked the 55-year-old.

While appreciating her character’s traits, Zellweger revealed that Bridget had “nice things in nice places” that never happened to her without any additional effort.

The Whole Truth actress stated that she “runs” for her “sanity”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zellweger reflected on her fitness routine in her real life.

“I’ll sprint a mile,” admitted the Here And Now actress.

However, Zellweger mentioned that she would not run every day, only three times a week.

Other workout regime she mentioned was “sit-ups” which she had to perform because of her “herniated discs”.

Earlier, the Bridget Jones author Helen Fielding faced backlash for her character’s obsession over calorie counting.

Fielding spoke to PEOPLE and opened up that people always had issues with “irony”.

“My feeling is that if we as women can’t be ironic, or laugh at our imperfections then we haven’t got very far at being equal, have we?” said the writer.

Fielding added, “Let’s face it, women worrying about body image was a reality when I first wrote Bridget and is even more of a reality now.”

Meanwhile, Zellweger’s Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will begin streaming on Peacock on February 13.