Zayn Malik ‘really excited’ to resume Stairway To The Sky tour

Zayn Malik fans were worried if the former One Direction singer would postpone the tour due to LA fires

Zayn Malik excited fans by confirming the remaining Stairway to the Sky tour.

Kicking off the six-day countdown ahead of the Washington, U.S. concert, the official social media account for the former One Direction, Zayn HQ, posted a new video featuring a glimpse from his rehearsals for the upcoming shows.

The video opened with Zayn, who recently celebrated his 32nd birthday with a Last Of Us-themed cake, serenading Alienated along with his tour band.

"I am really excited to play in front of the crowd. The audience is a vital part of it, you know," the Dusk Tilll Dawn hitmaker said it from behind the camera.

"Like the interaction, energy, feel of the beat and especiall as a performer that the buzz of it," he shed light on the essence of performing for a live audience.

"There’s a prominent thing throughout the record; it’s heavily surrounded and an accomplice by this idea that if you are going through a breakup or a negative time in a relationship," the Pillowtalk chart topper said, adding, "I think the key things for most people is you know knowing that time is a good constant, it moves very fast."

The remaining STTS tour confirmation after some fans were concerned due to the speculations that Zayn might postpone or cancel his concert due to the ravaging wildfires in Los Angeles that began on January 7.

In a previously active Reddit discussion fans expressed their growing worries; however, majority were sure that the situation would be under control till the time of the event and that’s exactly what happened.