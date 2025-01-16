Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's future plans for him

Taylor Swift is helping Travis Kelce to decide about his future.

Travis Kelce shares that the Love Story singer is not pushing him to hang up his NFL uniform and leave the Kansas City Chiefs.

"She's fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," the athlete said on the Stephen A. Smith Show January 15.

"She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."

The NFL tight end also thinks that having Taylor's support during the season and having such consistency in his personal life has unquestionably improved him as a player this year.

"That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship," Travis explained, "is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft. Focus on being the best version of you."

Actually, that was the reason the 35-year-old ensured he attended as many performances of Taylor's Eras Tour as possible, stating, "I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her and being there for her making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she's doing in life."

"I think I'm as focused as I've ever been on my job and being the best player I can possibly be, week in and week out for this team," Travis added, "And it's because I don't have to worry about things off the field."

Earlier, the singer has been immensely appreciative of Travis's willingness to publicly support her throughout their relationship.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves," the 35-year-old told Time in 2023, "we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."

The Blank Space crooner continued, "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."