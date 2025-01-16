Gracie Abrams gets candid about hit ‘That’s So True’

Gracie Abrams talks about viral song 'That's So True'

Gracie Abrams opens up about celebrating the success of internet sensation That’s So True.

In a recent interview with ELLE magazine, the I miss you, I'm Sorry singer discussed about the emotional pop anthem describing the global appreciation for it as “the cherry on top of having made something that was so fun to make.”

Reflecting on the writing process, she told the publication that it was “just a huge laugh” and was delighted to see people connect with something she had the most fun creating.

“Writing that song with [roommate and collaborator] Audrey Hobart was just a good hang,” she continued. “The fact that it’s made an impact more than others is a great surprise, it’s an honour that people seem to have adopted it into their own lives.”

The song has achieved record-breaking success on the music charts, becoming an instant hit after its bridge gained separate fanbase through videos and reels on TikTok and Instagram.

The That's So True has secured number one position on the Official U.K Singles Chart for a seventh non-consecutive week since January 10th.

Abram had also performed the song several times while serving as The Eras Tour's opening act. She has also received a nod from 2025 Grammy Music Awards for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for us. featuring Taylor Swift.