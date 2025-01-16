Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim visit dad Saif Ali Khan at hospital

Sara Ali Khan visits injured dad at hospital with younger brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan hurried to the hospital to be by their father’s side after he survived a life-threatening attack.

On Thursday morning, January 16, Indian news outlet Pink Villa posted a video featuring Sara, 29, and her younger brother Ibrahim stepping out of their cars and heading inside the Lilavati Hospital to visit Saif Ali Khan after he was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra, Mumbai homes.

The brother-sister duo, whom Saif shares with his ex-wife Amrita Singh, were seen rushing to the medical facility together shortly after the news broke that the Race star had been stabbed six times during a scuffle with an armed robber.

The two elder siblings, bundled up in casual outfits, looked worried as they reached the hospital.

In a brief instance, after Sara and Ibrahim visited paid a visit to their father, Khan’s team released a new statement revealing that he was out of danger.

"Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress," they confirmed.

Furthermore, they assure that all the family members are safe and sound and express gratitude to the medical staff and others involved in Khan’s treatment.

"Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time," they added.