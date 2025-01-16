Travis Kelce gets candid about strong bond with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce gushes about strong relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift is thriving as they continue to support each other in their respected careers.

The NFL star made an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show where he gave a peak into his "happy" relationship with the Lover crooner.

"I'm enjoying all aspects of life. Me and Taylor are happy," he said. "I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium."

Travis gushed about the impact the So High School singer had on his football skills.

"I think personally, that's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you."

Travis said that he is now "as focused as I've ever been on my job" all because he "don't have to worry about things off the field."

The Kansas City tight-end added that he makes sure he is doing his part to support his lady love.

"That's why I wanted to be at the concert, supporting her and being there for her, making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she's doing in life."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelce teased fans about the possibility of Swift attending the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Houston Texans on January 18th.