Timothee Chalamet in hot water after riding bike to Bob Dylan biopic premiere

Timothee Chalamet in trouble after riding bike to Bob Dylan biopic premiere

Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet has recently landed in hot water after he received a £65 (roughly $79) fine for riding a Lime bike at A Complete Unknown premiere in London.

Earlier this week, the Oscar nominee reportedly arrived at the event as he didn’t take a car to the event but opted for a bike to avoid traffic jam.

In a new interview, Timothee explained why he rode the bike to the event.

“It’s ecological!” explained the Wonka star while speaking on the French talk show Quotidien.

Timothee also shared that he took the green Lime bike because of a traffic jam that made it impossible for him to get there on time in a car.

When asked about the fine, the Dune actor added, “It was horrible, because it was actually kind of an advert for them.”

It is pertinent to mention that Timothee reportedly earned critical acclaim for his performance as Bob Dylan in the movie.

The actor earned best actor nominations from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards and BAFTAs.

It is also predicted that Timothee may also earn an Oscar nomination this year in the same category, per Variety.

To note, this will be his second career nomination for best actor after his first for Call Me By Your Name.