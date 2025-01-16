Gracie Abrams talks getting Grammy nomination with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams reflects on being in the 'same orbit' as Taylor Swift on Eras Tour

Gracie Abrams recently opened up about her experience performing with Taylor Swift and serving as an opening act to The Eras Tour.

In an interview with ELLE magazine, the That’s So True crooner discussed about the thrill of experiencing the history-making concert tour from up close.

“To be in the same orbit as Taylor and her entire team, from her dancers, to her band, to the crew, being in the same vicinity as a group of people who are so committed to making something extraordinary happen every single night of the show, it’s a privilege to see it all go down," the Close To You singer told the publication.

The 25-year-old song-writer also shared her experience about earning Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance with Swift for their collaboration on hit song us.

She recalled having “many gasps of celebration” after receiving the news while she was painting her friend’s birthday card and Facetiming her mom.

Abrams said that she and Swift had a “a fun, squeal-y conversation on the phone” after finding out about their nomination.

The Risk hitmaker called the moment “crazy” and “full-circle” as she grew up “idolising” Swift and had her Grammy speeches “ingrained and burned” in her head.

Previously, Abrams in an interview with Who What Wear talked about debuting us in Wembley Stadium. Gushing about Swift’s ability to make the stadium feel like there are only two people (her and Swift) was “hugely important” for her to witness.