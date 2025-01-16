Riley Keough ‘was never told’ about ex-stepfather Michael Jackson's allegations

Riley Keough on ex-stepfather Michael Jackson's allegations

Riley Keough “never” knew it as a kid.

Riley opened up about her childhood experiences and memories of her former stepfather, Michael Jackson, during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The 35-year-old actress, who is the granddaughter of the legendary Elvis Presley and daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, spoke with host Alex Cooper about her unique upbringing and her mother’s marriage to Jackson.

When asked if any adults had expressed concern about her spending time with Michael, especially given the allegations of child sexual abuse that surfaced a year before his marriage to Lisa Marie in 1994, Keough responded, “I was never told anything. And it’s actually not something I ever asked as an adult.”

Reflecting on those times, Keough shared that her life then "just was what it was," adding, “I would imagine that my dad was really heartbroken and reading the news. I would imagine he said all kinds of things to my mom that we didn’t know about.”

Riley emphasized that her parents, Lisa Marie and Danny Keough, maintained a policy of shielding their children from adult conflicts and discussions.

“We didn’t know anything,” she reiterated. “We didn’t know about any allegations. We didn’t know. We had no awareness of that.”

Lisa Marie’s marriage to Michael, which lasted from 1994 to 1996, was a significant part of Keough’s early life.

Looking back, Keough said, “The one thing I know is that they were in love, and that their love for one another was genuine.” When asked about the allegations Jackson faced in the years after their marriage, she simply stated, “I don’t know, because I wasn’t there.”