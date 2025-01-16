Sarah Hyland not 'super proud of’ Wells Adams for ‘The Traitors’ elimination

Sarah Hyland on Wells Adams ‘The Traitors’ elimination

Sarah Hyland is not exactly happy with husband Wells Adams.

Adams shared how his wife, Hyland, reacted to his early elimination from The Traitors during the season 3 premiere.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 40, told Entertainment Weekly that Hyland wasn’t thrilled with the outcome, especially since they both expected him to last longer in the competition.

“Yeah, she wasn't super proud of me,” Adams laughed.

“I mean, there's vows that we said for better or worse, so she can't divorce me over this. She was bummed, I think. She ended up watching it this morning. I'm like, ‘What did you think?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, you don't look that bad.’ I'm like, ‘It's that bad, isn't it?’”

Adams admitted that both he and Hyland thought he would win. “I think she thought that I would win,” he added. “I thought that I would win, and then I didn't. So here we are.”

Reflecting on his strategy, Adams confessed that his plan to stay under the radar quickly backfired.

“My plan coming in was to shut up, stay under the radar. Then we go to that first dragon boat mission, and they say, ‘You needed someone to steer the boat.’ And everyone was like, ‘Wells, you're the best leader, because you're the most talkative.’ I remember thinking like, ‘Oh no, I thought I was trying to fly under the radar — and seven hours into this, I've already been pinpointed as someone who's leading the group.’ That's when I knew I was in trouble.”