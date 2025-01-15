Paris Hilton gives shoutout to Heidi Montag after both lost homes in fires

Paris Hilton cheers up Heidi Montag after both of their houses burnt down in LA fires

Paris Hilton understands Heidi Montag’s pain better than anyone else as both of them lost their beloved houses in Los Angeles wildfires.

To cheer the songstress up, the 43-year-old DJ took to TikTok and shared a video of herself grooving to Montag’s 2010 album Superficial, on Tuesday, January 14th.

Montag’s fans also stepped up to support her at this difficult time by streaming her album and helping it reach No.1 on iTunes.

Grooving to the sped-up version of The Hills star’s song I’ll Do It, Hilton carried her infant daughter London Marilyn, in the video.

“Streaming @heidimontag Heartbreaking to hear they lost their home in the fire,” the media personality wrote in her caption. “Sending love & support to Heidi, @Spencer Pratt and their family Let’s all support them & stream.”

Following the sweet tribute, Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt both thanked Hilton.

Love you @parishilton,” their caption read as Spencer added, “Thanks @parishilton” alongside a love heart emoji in his Instagram Stories.

Heidi also reshared the videos on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Thank you @parishilton !!!!!,” alongside watery eye and love heart hand emojis.