Princess Kate’s voice is 'more polished' than Prince William

When Princess Kate first spoke publicly during her 2010 engagement interview with Prince William, her polished demeanor captured attention.

For some of her old school friends, however, it was her voice that stood out.

“She speaks so differently now—much posher than she did back at school,” one of Kate’s former classmates from St. Andrew’s Prep shared with author Katie Nicholl in her book Kate: The Future Queen.

Though Kate reportedly never took formal elocution lessons, she did work with a voice coach ahead of her 2011 wedding to Prince William. Anthony "Ant" Gordon Lennox, a seasoned media professional and aristocrat, helped Kate refine her speech as she prepared to address a global audience on her special day.

Ant, who also supported Kate’s brother James Middleton—helping him deliver a flawless reading at the royal wedding—was widely respected for his expertise before his untimely passing in 2017.

Over the years, observers have noted how Kate’s accent has continued to evolve. In his book Endgame, author Omid Scobie mentioned that some friends have remarked on her increasingly “plummy” tone, noting that it now sounds even more polished than Prince William’s.

Kate’s refined speech has become a hallmark of her public persona, showcasing her ability to adapt to her royal role while maintaining a connection to her roots.

Her transformation reflects not only personal growth but also her preparation to step confidently into her future role as Queen.