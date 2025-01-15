King Charles celebrates major milestone as Kate Middleton returns to public duty

King Charles III appeared in good sprit as he celebrated major milestone with Rod Stewart day after Princess Kate's delightful outing.

The 76-year-old was all smiles as he marked the start of The King's Foundation's 35th anniversary celebrations on Wednesday (January 15) by placing the first item in a commemorative time capsule at Dumfries House.

Prince William and Harry's dad Charles serves as royal founding president of the charity he established in 1990.

To mark the event, the monarch joined community representatives, students, alumni and ambassadors for the celebratory event. The time capsule will collect items throughout 2025 representing the achievements and legacy of the foundation, particularly focusing on what inspired people to protect the built and natural world.

The monarch, who's making headlines for his health and future plans, appears healthy and energetic in latest outing, reassuring royalists about his well-being.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have become ambassadors of The King's Foundation.

Sir Rod Stewart and the King joked over secateurs as Charles placed a pair of his own in a time capsule to mark the launch of 35th anniversary celebrations for his charity.

Charles was joined by Sir Rod and his wife Penny Lancaster, the newest ambassadors for the organisation, for the event at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire where it has its headquarters.

Before the King entered the room, Sir Rod had jokingly pretended he was preparing to throw his watch into the empty box. He then pretended to cower as Charles picked up his secateurs to place them in the capsule, to the King’s amusement.

Charles then put in his personal letter, saying “I’ll bury this at the bottom”.

The capsule design has been left intentionally plain to both celebrate the British timber used and to give space for other students and alumni to add decorative elements throughout the year.