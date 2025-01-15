Jason Kelce pays tribute to LA wildfire victims with heartfelt gesture

Jason Kelce stood in support of Los Angeles wildfires victims as he sported a hat which said “LAFD," referring to Los Angeles Fire Department.

The 37-year-old retired NFL star gave his heartfelt condolences to the people affected by the devastating fires during the episode of his New Heights podcast, on Wednesday, January 15th, which he hosts with brother Travis Kelce.

“Our thoughts are with everybody in the L.A. area,” said Jason at the start of the episode, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end agreed, “We've all seen the footage. At this point, [we] know people personally who have been affected by these fires and this tragedy. So our thoughts are with you.”

Recounting his decision to sport the cap, he said, “When I was walking through the concourse area, I saw the L.A. Fire Department hat that the Rams were cosigning with. I'm like, ‘God dang, man. Like, man,’ I don't know. It just, like, hit me right in the moment.”

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center shared that he views football as an escape from horrifying realities, “I always enjoyed playing when there was crazy things happening outside of the game. It was a way to kinda just not have to think about it for a little bit.”