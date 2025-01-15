King Charles' special item locked in time capsule with Rod Stewart

King Charles' vision of a connected world.

King Charles kicked off The King's Foundation’s 35th anniversary celebrations in style today, adding a personal touch to history by placing the first item into a commemorative time capsule at Dumfries House.

The monarch, who has served as the charity's Royal Founding President since its inception in 1990, was joined by community leaders, students, alumni, and ambassadors for the milestone event.

As part of the celebrations, the time capsule will collect mementos throughout 2025 that symbolize The King’s Foundation's enduring legacy, with a particular focus on inspiring action to safeguard both the built and natural world.

In an exciting addition to the Foundation’s efforts, rock legend Sir Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster have just been appointed ambassadors, bringing their star power to further champion sustainable communities and nature conservation.

Now, 35 years later, the Foundation’s legacy is about to be sealed in a time capsule that will be buried on the Dumfries House estate, to be opened a century from now.

Guided by King Charles’ philosophy of Harmony — which views all of nature as interconnected — the Foundation’s work champions a holistic approach to solving planetary challenges.

The focus is on working with nature, not against it, striving to create sustainable communities and a greener future.