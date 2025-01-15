Ashley Walters set to return with game-changing 2025 project

Ashley Walters, rapper who has captured the public's attention with his stunning performances, is stepping into a new chapter of his career with a new book which is set to launch in May 2025.

Fans of the actor, best known for his roles in Top Boy and Bulletproof, are expecting something big and exciting as he moves away from TV and prepares to make waves in book world.

The actor and writer wrote in Always Winning: "candidly about his childhood, as well as his battles with identity, addiction, family and fame, and the realisation that, after years of struggle, only he could change his future."

The project is also seen as a major shift in his career and described, "the framework Walters developed to turn his life around and set himself on course to a more positive, fulfilled existence."

The summary went on explaining: "Revealed for the first time in this book, explored through powerful stories from his life and career, he shares the principles of this philosophy and shows how anyone can use them to overcome their own challenges, helping them to align a true sense of purpose with inner happiness and personal success and fulfilment."

The book Always Winning, available for pre-order now, is set to hit shelves in hardback, eBook and audio formats on May 29, 2025.